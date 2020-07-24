EL pair take their Escape Room game online

Bombarded with brain teasers, deciphering number patterns, carefully reading words and anticipating the reveal of the last piece of the puzzle, playing East London’s very own virtual Escape Room game is an exceptionally entertaining way to connect with family and friends.



Created by locals Nicky Delport and Jason Nicholas, the virtual Intrigue Escape Room game aims to bring people from all over the world together virtually through laughs, arguments and good old fun...

