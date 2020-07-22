Trevor Noah's worried about Kanye West, as star says he wanted to divorce Kim
Comedian Trevor Noah has shared his opinions on the hot, messy situation rapper-turned-presidential candidate Kanye West has landed himself in, claiming the star needs help.
The comedian shared his thoughts on Kanye's “disastrous” rally that hogged global headlines. He spoke out about how he's concerned for the rapper's wellbeing and asked who people who care about him must take his mic away.
Trevor should have said they must take Kanye's Twitter away because his latest tweet-and-delete rant landed him on the trending list on Wednesday morning.
In a string of now deleted tweets, Kanye implied that his wifey Kim K had cheated on him with Meek Mill and revealed that he has been trying to get a divorce from her for a year.
Twitter couldn't believe that these comments were coming from a guy who is really intent on becoming the president of a whole country.
Tweeps think Kanye is probably going through some type of mental episode and that people who truly care about him should make sure he stays away from Twitter and any type of public space.
In a video posted before Kanye's late night Twitter storm, Trevor shared his thoughts on Kanye's headline-grabbing campaign.
“Kanye has been promoting a new album-slash-presidential campaign and it has not been going great.
“Honestly, guys, I don’t know what to make of this because my takeaway from this event is that Kanye West doesn’t seem well. I feel like someone who cares about him needs to take his microphone away. Although ironically, the best person for that job is Kanye,” Trevor said.
