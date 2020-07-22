Folk singer’s dream of rebuilding home closer to reality

Legendary folk singer Madosini Mpahleni is over the moon that plans to make her wish to rebuild her home in the Eastern Cape come true have started, thanks to a Cape Town non-profit organisation.

Madosini, as she is affectionately known, lost her six-roomed house a few years ago when it was destroyed by a tornado.

The seasoned musician was left with two old rondavels that she uses.

Rootspring has started a fundraising drive on social media in a bid to build the singer a home.

Madosini, who told Sowetan she was in hospital recovering from Covid-19, said she had attempted to rebuild her house in Libode three times but failed due to circumstances beyond her control.

“The first time I wanted to rebuild the house my only son died.

“I took the money I had saved and buried him.

“The second time my grandson died and I took the money to bury him.

“The third time this year I got sick and was admitted to hospital.”

Madosini said that two months ago, when her health took a turn for the worse, doctors at Somerset Hospital had told her she had Covid-19.

“I was struggling to breathe and [they said I had Covid-19 which is killing people].

“My health improved and I was released from hospital

“When I went to the Eastern Cape I got sick again and almost died. What will make me better is seeing the house they are planning to build for me.”

Rootspring started the drive two weeks ago and has so far raised just more than R8,500. The goal is to raise R900,000.

According to Purity Mkhize, one of the people handling the fundraising project, the idea was inspired by the fact that it had always been Madosini’s wish to rebuild her home in the Eastern Cape.

“Rootspring leads a fundraiser in support of Madosini,” Mkhize said.

“It aims to collect not only money, but also donations in the form of expertise [architects and so], building materials and individuals who resonate with the campaign to join the team and help in any way they can.

“We have set up a bank account where people can donate money on our social media platforms

“The idea started when the producer of the company who has been working with Madonsini for six years wanted to do something for her while she was still alive.”