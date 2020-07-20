Performing arts industry mourns more of its fallen greats

After the deaths of Mary Twala, Welcome Msomi, Patricia Majalisa and Amapiano producer Vusi Mabuza, the local performing arts industry continues to mourn more actors and musicians in the past six days.

Some creatives have died due to Covid-19 while others have died of natural causes. The most recent deaths in the performance arts industry include casting director Monyeenn Lee, actors Elize Cawood and Duma Mnembe, gospel singer Cyril Mbongwa, and radio drama actor Mfanafuthi Khumalo.

Mnembe, a legend of TV and stage, died on Friday after collapsing at his home in Mzimhlophe, Soweto. The 65 year old is known for his role in the drama series Hlala Kwabafileyo as Bheseni and also portrayed the role of Lefty in Velapi. According to friend and theatre director Julian Seleke-Mokoto, Mnembe will be buried on Saturday with the 50 people Covid-19 regulations allowed. A memorial service has been organised for artists to bid Mnembe farewell and will take place on Thursday at Walter Sisulu Hall in Mzimhlophe at 2pm.

“The memorial service will also be a first come, first served situation and once we have 50 people inside we will close the doors,” Seleke-Mokoto said.Seleke-Mokoto said he has known Duma for years having worked with him in his theatre show Shattered Dreams, a play that tackles the issue of gender-based violence.