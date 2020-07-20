Jerusalema sparks global dance craze

Master KG's Jerusalema has sparked a global dance craze the size of "Ayy Macarena".

The general public - from Italy to Spain, France, Jamaica and Canada - are moving to the groove of Master KG's hit anthem first released late last year.

Not just praise dancing at churches but the hypnotic choreography has people moving as they burn lockdown fat in gyms and blow out candles at birthday parties. "It reminds me of the song called Macarena in the 90s when I was still young," Master KG told Sowetan yesterday. "Now it is happening to my song and it's a blessing indeed."

The original version of the song features female vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. The music video has over 43-million views of YouTube.

It gained huge international traction when a remix version was released in May with Nigerian megastar Burna Boy.