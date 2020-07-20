THE HERALD AT 175
How well do you know old PE? You could win a R30,000 breakaway
Test your knowledge of the city to help us celebrate the Herald's 175th anniversary
The Herald is 175 years old this year and, as part of the celebrations, we would like you, our reader, to reflect on all the memorable moments, places and spaces connected to Nelson Mandela Bay.
Join us as we take a walk down memory lane and stand a chance to win.
For five days, we will upload a different picture of old Port Elizabeth on the HeraldLIVE Facebook page.
Guess where it is, and those answering correctly stand a chance to win a two-night stay for two at the Mantis Founder's Lodge, worth R30,000.
All meals and game drives are included.
Please note that beverages and conservation levy fees of R1,500 for the two nights will be for the winner’s own account.
This prize package expires in September 2021 and will be available for the winner to claim depending on availability.
For more information, visit the Mantis Founder's Lodge website.
Terms and conditions
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the competition titled The Herald 175 Guess the location competition (“the Competition”), organised by Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“the Organiser”), which runs from July 20 2020 until 5pm on July 24 2020.
- All persons resident in South Africa, including South African citizens and foreign nationals, who are older than 18 years and in possession of a valid South African identity document or valid foreign passport (“the Entrants”) are eligible to enter this Competition. Proof of address may be required by the Organiser.
- At the end of the Competition, one participant will be awarded a 2-night stay for two at the Mantis Founders Lodge, valued at R30 000 by lucky draw.
- The Prize is valid until September 2021 after travel restrictions have been lifted by the government.
- The Prize is not transferable and can only be issued in the winner’s name. Furthermore, the Prize cannot be exchanged for cash.
- Cancellations and change costs to the booking once the Winners have booked will be for the Winners’ own expense.
- Travel insurance is recommended at an additional charge.
- The Prize is not transferable, for sale or resale, or redeemable for cash under any circumstance.
- Beverages and conservation levy fees of R 1500 for the 2 nights will be for the winner’s own account.
- The Winners will be required to produce their original South African identity documents or foreign passports as proof.
- The Winners will be contacted by Facebook Direct message. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person or third party, or sold or converted in any way.
- The Organiser's choice of Winners will remain final.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of the Winners within 3 weekdays after the prize has been awarded to those Winners, the Organiser will select another Entry for the prize.
- The following persons may not take part in this Competition, even if they qualify to enter: all employees of Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd, as well as all employees of advertising agents or consultants relating to this Competition.
- The Organiser reserve the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa. Wherever time has been referred to in these Terms and Conditions, it refers to GMT +2.