Florence Masebe reflects on how a 'difficult' actress missed her chance
Veteran actress Florence Masebe has been in the industry for long enough to see the good, the bad and the ugly.
Taking to Twitter, Florence spoke about how demanding some actors can be.
She reflected on one encounter where an actress refused to perform without lipstick on.
“I conducted a cast workshop once and one of the actors had issues with the fact that the make-up people weren't giving her any colour on the lips.”
I conducted a cast workshop once and one of the actors had issues with the fact that the makeup people weren't giving her any colour on the lips. She felt the wardrobe people were looking down on her because they were dressing her in second hand clothes.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 15, 2020
“She felt the wardrobe people were looking down on her because they were dressing her in second-hand clothes. Her character was an unemployed village woman,” she added.
Florence said the actress also insisted on wearing her own diamond studs while performing.
In a bid to share some words of wisdom, Florence used the scenario to show the actress missed the chance to slay her character, because she focused on unnecessary drama.
“The actor wanted to honour her vanity before the character. She was so concerned with these side issues she neglected the one thing she was hired for: to bring her humble rural character to life. Missed a chance to slay where it mattered.”