DJ Zinhle slams companies asking for free performances
DJ Zinhle is gatvol of companies trying their luck and asking her to play free gigs during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The star, like many artists in SA, has been trying to carve out a living during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She took to social media on Tuesday to share her frustration at people who were still trying to take advantage of the situation.
In a Twitter post that quickly went viral, Zinhle asked if she was the only artist who got offended when companies came asking for a free gig.
She asked why should risk her life to record a stream when she hadn't received an income in three months.
“Am I the only artist who gets highly offended when a reputable company/organisation asks for a free performance? Like, njani? How am I gonna risk my life going out to record a stream for free when I haven't had an income for three months?” she said.
Am I the only artist who gets highly offended when a reputable company/organization asks for a free performance. Like, njani? How am I gonna risk my life going out to record a stream for free when I haven't had an income for 3 months.— #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 14, 2020
When urged to name and shame, Zinhle said she was not about to play that game.
Zinhle is not the only musician who has vented at corporates wanting free gigs.
Singer Brian Temba took to social media in April to slam those expecting artists to perform for free during times of crisis, only to ignore them when things go back to normal.
“It’s interesting that people call you for projects to sing for free, especially when there’s an occasion of distress, but when there’s paying projects, they don’t even think of you! Skip me with that s**t! Ngikhathele,” he said.
Prince Kaybee shared a similar sentiment in April when he posted a snap reading: “Stop doing those live DJ sets on TV for free!”
It sparked a debate with DJ Euphonik, who pointed out that Kaybee had burst into the industry playing free shows in a TV DJ competition.
Prince with respect 🙏🏾 You're the same guy who took part for FREE in a 13 week tv competition for DJs. You are way too popular and influential to not help other people grow. Why must they not do it? What lessons can you teach besides a loose comment? Angilwi 🙏🏾 teach us. https://t.co/UrW8C8E311— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 25, 2020