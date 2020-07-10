Cassper claps back at Scoop Makhathini's claims he's got 'nothing new' to offer
Rapper Cassper Nyovest tackled Scoop Makhathini for claiming he should take a break from music.
Scoop is known for sharing his opinions about the industry, often without a filter, and rubbed Cassper up the wrong way with his latest commentary about SA hip hop.
In a recent Popcast YouTube episodes, Scoop mentioned how he would love Cassper, AKA and Kwesta to “take a break from making music”.
Scoop's reasons included an observation that the rappers, who have spent nearly a decade in the game, apparently had nothing else to say and no different way to say it. Scoop also felt they needed to give the upcoming crop of rappers a chance to shine.
Cassper was having absolutely none of it, and came out guns blazing.
“This doesn't apply to me at all. Firstly, my last album was two years ago. My music never ever sounds the same.”
Obvs Cassper's army jumped to his defence as well.
The Gusheshe hitmaker also seemed to agree a lot with the followers who felt that Scoop had only included Cassper and Kwesta in his statement to ease the jab he was indirectly throwing at AKA.
“He must face his friend straight and stop using our names nje for the message he wants to pass. We hear him loud and clear,” Cassper said.
Cassper is definitely confident that he's still got it!
The rapper took his cue from the vibe on his TL and went on to sing his own praises (as usual) about his upcoming album.
Apparently the album he's cooking up is not only going to be a contender for album of the year but it has already won the title in his eyes.
“I don't like speaking highly about an album until I know for sure I hit the nail but if I finish this album exactly how I plan to, it'll be the album of the year,” he said confidently.
