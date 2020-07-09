RECIPE OF THE DAY | Raficka Hassan's Inspired Simply Asia 514

HeraldLIVE invited readers to submit their favourite lockdown recipes.

Here is the fourth of the top five recipes to be featured this week, submitted by Raficka Hassan:

Inspired Simply Asia 514

Ingredients:

4 chicken fillets cut into cubes

Green and red pepper chopped into slices, ½ of each one

1 onion cut into ½ and then into thick strips

2 spring onions chopped, keep the white bottom part with your onion and keep the softer green part of the spring onion separately

1 packet Suree red paste

1 heaped tsp sambal oelik (chilli sauce)

1tbsp crushed garlic

4tbsp Pad Thai sauce

4tbsp light soy sauce

½-¾ cup cashews (toast lightly in a pan and keep aside)

½ ground cinnamon

Method

Heat 2 woks, add peanut sauce or vegetable oil

Halve all of the above between the two woks

Add your garlic

Then add your chicken and onions and white parts of the spring onion and Suree chilli paste, cook for about 1-2 minutes, chicken should be cooked. Ensure that the roasted chilli paste is stirred through properly without any lumps.

Add your peppers, Pad Thai sauce, soy sauce and the sambal oelik(chilli sauce). Stir all of the ingredients.

Soak 4-5 packets 2 Minute Noodles in boiling water and microwave for four minutes.

Add the noodles to the wok, divide them.

Add the green part of the spring onions and the cashew nuts.

Serve immediately