'Glee' star Naya Rivera reported missing, feared 'possibly drowned'

The Ventura County sheriff’s department is conducting a search and rescue operation for Glee star Naya Rivera after she went missing and “possibly drowned” in a lake in southern California.

Rivera rented a boat on Wednesday and took her four-year-old son onto Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

He was found by another person out on the lake “asleep and with his life vest on,” Eric Buschow told AFP.

Ventura County had earlier tweeted that it was searching for a “possible drowning” victim at Lake Peru and later identified the victim as Rivera.