RECIPE OF THE DAY | Sunitha Maniram's mutton or lamb curry

08 July 2020
HeraldLIVE invited readers to submit their favourite lockdown recipes.

Here is the third of the top five recipes to be featured this week, submitted by Sunitha Maniram:

Mutton/Lamb curry & Rice

 

Ingredients:

1 kg leg of lamb/mutton cut into curry sized pieces

1 large onion (chopped)

2 tomatoes chopped into small cubes or grated

¼ cup cooking oil

3 – 4 medium sized potatoes

1 tsp ginger/garlic paste

1 ½ teaspoons rough salt or salt to taste

1 ½ to 2 teaspoons kashmiri chilli powder

2 teaspoons mix masala (add more if you prefer a stronger/pungent curry)

1 teaspoon dhania/jeera powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 cinnamon sticks

2 cloves

1 star anise

2 bay leaves

1 sprig curry leaves

Few sprigs fresh thyme

¼ bunch chopped coriander (to garnish)

 

Method

  • Heat oil, add in cinnamon, cloves, bayleaves and star anise.

  • Braise onion in oil until golden brown.

  • Braise into oil the following ingredients (Kashmiri chilli powder,mix masala, dhunia/jeera powder, ginger/garlic paste, turmeric powder, salt, curry leaves and a few sprigs of thyme).

  • Add in washed and drained meat pieces.

  • Toss until meat well coated.

  • Allow to cook for approximately 45 minutes on a low heat, tossing at intervals.

  • Add tomatoes and allow to cook until tomatoes are softened.

  • Then add potatoes and a bit of water (½ cup or more) and allow to cook on medium to low heat until are potatoes cooked and starting to ‘crack’ up in curry.

  • DO NOT STIR during cooking process as the potatoes will break up. Rather lift the pot and gently shake.

  • Garnish with chopped coriander.

  • If too thick, add a little water and gently shake the pot.

Serve with freshly cooked rice.

