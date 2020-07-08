Leisure

Fans show all the love to Caster and Violet over the pair's 'baby pictures'

Chrizelda Kekana Reporter 08 July 2020
Caster and Violet have been hinting that their daughter arrived back in June 2019.
Image: Instagram/Caster Semenya

Fans have flooded athlete Caster Semenya and her wife Violet's mentions with messages of love, after the pair posted several social media pictures of a baby recently.

Caster and her wife are quite a private and so it came as a bit of a surprise to fans when Violet posted a pic of her with a pregnant belly on Instagram.

The snap was originally shared by Caster for Violet's birthday last year, with her belly cropped out.

This was followed by a video, posted by Caster on Monday, of a baby walking and a snap of a baby wearing Nike shoes.

“And we walk,” the athlete captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

And we walk.

A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on

Violet also shared a picture on Monday of baby shoes, captioning it: “Giving a girl the right shoes will help her to conquer the world ... She's just about to to do it”.

When approached by TshisaLIVE, Caster's agent Lee-Roy Newton said he could not comment.

The posts come a month after the athlete shared several snaps of Nike baby clothes.

Fans were over the moon at the posts and filled social media with messages of love for the couple.

