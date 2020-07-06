WATCH| 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2017, Somizi opened up about how his mom was always by his side when he was broke from 2006 to 2009, a period in which he was also sick.

In the now-viral video, Somizi can be heard describing the late Mary as a “perfect” example of a mother.

“My mom got me through that period. She was there for me throughout,” he said. “If you want to see a perfect example of what a mother is, go to my mother.”

Somizi also compared her strength to American actor Chuck Norris.

“That woman is my Chuck Norris, my everything. My mother has never turned her back. When was I sick or when the world said I was dying, my mother was there.

“When they said I was broke, my mother said 'until maybe I am broke, you can say you are broke'. When sh*t hit the fan, my mother came and saved me.”

Watch the video below.