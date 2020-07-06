IN PICS | Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala

Fans, friends and family of Mary Twala are in deep mourning after the veteran actress' death a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning at the age of 80.

Mary captivated audiences of all ages in a career that spanned more than 60 years.

She starred in dozens of films, theatre and TV productions, including Sarafina!, Deliwe and Taxi to Soweto, Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Soul Buddyz, Child Of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.

Last year she received the Order of Ikhamanga for her contribution to the performing arts. The order also honoured the star for her work in raising awareness of women's health.

She had been struggling with her health for several months and earlier this year fans saw a frail Mary attend her son Somizi Mhlongo's wedding on his wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

Here are some of the memorable moments from Mary's life.