IN PICS | Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala

Kyle Zeeman Reporter 06 July 2020
Mary Twala's career spans six decades.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Fans, friends and family of Mary Twala are in deep mourning after the veteran actress' death a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning at the age of 80.

Mary captivated audiences of all ages in a career that spanned more than 60 years.

She starred in dozens of films, theatre and TV productions, including Sarafina!, Deliwe and Taxi to Soweto, Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Soul Buddyz, Child Of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.

Last year she received the Order of Ikhamanga for her contribution to the performing arts. The order also honoured the star for her work in raising awareness of women's health.

She had been struggling with her health for several months and earlier this year fans saw a frail Mary attend her son Somizi Mhlongo's wedding on his wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

Here are some of the memorable moments from Mary's life.

Somizi Mhlongo poses with his mother Mary Twala in 2006.
Somizi Mhlongo poses with his mother Mary Twala in 2006.
Image: Dino Codevilla
The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver is bestowed on actress Mary Twala by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver is bestowed on actress Mary Twala by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Mary Twala during the memorial service of legendary actor Joe ‘Sdumo’ Mafela at the Johannesburg Theatre on March 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mary Twala during the memorial service of legendary actor Joe ‘Sdumo’ Mafela at the Johannesburg Theatre on March 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene
Mary Twala during the South African Film & Television Awards on March 22, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mary Twala during the South African Film & Television Awards on March 22, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Somizi Mhlongo & Mom Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Somizi Mhlongo & Mom Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Somizi Mhlongo with his mother Mary Twala and his fiancee Mohale Motaung during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Somizi Mhlongo with his mother Mary Twala and his fiancee Mohale Motaung during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

