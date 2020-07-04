WATCH | 'I didn't see myself surviving' - Mlamli Mangcala details Covid-19 battle in ICU

Fans have flooded actor Mlamli Mangcala's social media with prayers and messages of support after The Queen star posted a video of himself on oxygen and speaking on his battle with Covid-19.

The star, who is known for his role as Captain Sthembiso Radebe on the Mzansi Magic drama series, was fighting for his life in ICU for several days and shared the video on his Instagram page on Friday.

In it, he said he had trouble sleeping and difficulty breathing. He said that he was changing positions to help him breathe better.

He captioned the post: “Covid-19 defeated. When winning both the battle and war.”