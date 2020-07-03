Moonchild shines brightly on global stage

Port Elizabeth-born singer Sanelisiwe Twisha, better known as Moonchild Sanelly, says her new international recording deal will cement her name abroad.

The singer, whose star shone abroad before she became well-known in SA, has signed with UK record label Transgressive Records.

This, she says, will not only instil her foot print across the world but is set to unite her SA fans and those from abroad through music.

“When we were looking for the right international label, we wanted a team that would understand who Moonchild Sanelly is and Transgressive Records is that team.

“Not only will it grow my brand, it will send my message out globally,” she said.

The singer said fans could look forward to versatile music that caters for her audience across different countries.

The singer on Friday released a new single titled Bashiri, with which the label introduced her to the UK audience.

Through Bashiri, Twisha comments on the religious culture of tithing.

In the song, she sings from the perspective of a religious woman who says tithing helped her stop her husband from cheating.

Twisha was also among a number of South African artists who were featured in Beyoncé’s album in honour of the remake of Lion King.

“These are all achievements that each play a role towards where I dream to be as an artist.

“I take each of them as seriously as the other because each and every step I take or decision I make about my career determines where it goes,” she said.

Having stepped into the global stage, the singer said her next album to be released under Transgressive Records would be Grammy-winning quality.

The singer, who grew up in New Brighton, KwaDwesi and KwaMagxaki, blew up in SA in 2017 after the release of DJ Maphorisa’s hit song Midnight Starring which featured Twisha, DJ Tira and Busiswa.

At the time, she had already been singing for over a decade with a wider fan base abroad before SA embraced her unique sound which she dubs “Future Ghetto Punk”.

Twisha was introduced to the limelight from a young age when her mother entered her into an Edgars advertisement when she was six months old.

Growing up in Port Elizabeth, the singer attended Woolhope Secondary School and moved to study fashion design in Durban shortly after matric.

The singer carries her fashion design background with her, making use of it in her outfits and signature blue hair.

Follow Twisha on Instagram @moonchildsanelly for updates on her music.