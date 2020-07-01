Gqom star Biggie died from chronic heart condition

Gqom musician Njabulo “Biggie” Zondi has died from a chronic heart condition.

Zondi’s record label Charlie Communications confirmed his death to Sowetan in a statement on Wednesday morning.

According to Charlie Communications director, Ngcebo Mdima, Zondi died last night at 7.30pm at King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban. He was 29 years old.

“He has been in and out of the hospital due to this chronic disease, sadly, this lead to congestive heart failure which caused the honorific musician to constantly struggle with breathing,” Mdima said.

“We hereby affirm that late Njabulo ‘Biggie’ Zondi did not die from any Covid-19 related sickness or kidney failure.

“His heart couldn’t circulate or pump the blood (systolic) or fill (diastolic) adequately, which challenged his breathing abilities.

“He was then admitted into the ICU under life support machines, as we were hoping for a positive response from doctors that he would recover speedily, it was unfortunate that we received the devastating news of [his] passing”.

Zondi was known for his collaborations with DJ Lag, DJ Websta, Nu Era and Julluca. He provided vocals for gqom tracks such as Obaleka, Jika, Iyakhuluma, Bakhuzeni and Vumani Boh.In February, Zondi released his debut solo single Ilokishi lami.