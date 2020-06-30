LISTEN | Skeem Saam’s Vusi Leremi on Clement: 'I've seen how gay people are mistreated'

Skeem Saam actor Vusi Leremi has opened up to TshisaLIVE about the misconceptions society has towards people in the LGBTIQ+ community.

Earlier this month, Vusi had viewers on the edge of their seats after his character Clement revealed he was gay.

While this came as a surprise to many viewers, Vusi said he knew about his character's sexuality close to three years ago.

During a podcast interview with TshisaLIVE this week, Vusi revealed the challenges he faced while playing the role.

He also unpacked the misconceptions people in the LGBTIQ+ community face on a day-to-day basis.



HERE IS WHAT HE HAD TO SAY: