Nomzamo Mbatha to present at BET Awards

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha will join some of the world's biggest stars as a presenter at the BET Awards this coming Monday.

The star, who is based in the US, confirmed the good news in a social media post on Thursday.

Nomzamo will be the international presenter at the show, with comedian and actress Amanda Seales as the awards' main host.

She joins the star-studded list of celebs who will present or make an appearance at the awards, including La La Anthony, Lizzo, Michael B Jordan, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Regina Hall, Samuel L Jackson, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg.