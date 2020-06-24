WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to feature in his show

A recent experience has shown Somizi that not everyone will be willing to return all the favours you've handed out in life.

The Idols SA judge let his fans into the day-to-day running of his business and revealed that he was currently working on a new “talk show-like project”. He said for the show he reached out to friends and industry colleagues to feature but the response was not an unanimous yes like he expected.

“This is what happened to me a couple of weeks ago. So I am working on a show and a show needs guests and stuff. You know, so I call my people, friends in the industry, friends that I gel with, that I vibe with. Friends that I feel I have been there for them and them for me at some point. I tell them I need you to be on my show ...”

“Some friends came on board, you know those people that you know (understand) that it's a give and take relationship. Then some just declined, like without an explanation. Some explained but I found myself now thinking, 'Oho but I did this and that for you and now you can't return the favour?'”

Somizi explained that he caught himself catching feelings about the rejection but quickly called himself to order after realising that he was acting like an entitled person.

“I realised that nobody owes me s**t. This self-entitlement should stop.

“Nobody owes nobody s**t. You are on your own. If somebody decided to support you, big ups. If you decide to support somebody or be there for somebody else, don't do it because you expect them to owe you or to return the favour!”

Watch the full video below.