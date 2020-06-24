Babalwa weighs in on Orania debate: 'Sies, it makes me want to puke!'
Model and socialite Babalwa Mneno added her voice to the flood of questions around Orania's continued existence, expressing her disgust.
Orania is an Afrikaner-only SA town located along the Orange River in the Karoo region of the country’s Northern Cape province. The existence of the town has left many hot and bothered for years now, though nothing has been done about it.
Babalwa said the thought of Orania nauseated her. She said this in response to the post tweeted by politician Panyaza Lesufi about how Orania is a “betrayal of the call for a truly non racial SA”.
“Sies! I just almost puked! How can ANC government allow this madness,” she said.
SIES!!! I just almost puked!!! How can anc government allow this madness— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) June 22, 2020
Babalwa isn't the first celebrity to share her thoughts on Orania, just a few weeks ago rapper Gigi Lamayne also asked how it was possible, 26 years into a democracy, for a place like Orania to exist.
“As we watch #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlackLivesMatters #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeforCollinsKhosa I wonder if we realise that it is now more than ever that we must assess the strength in our unity. How does Orania still exist?” she asked.
Y’all wil do it again! It’s so hard to feel sorry for my ppl cuz y’all love the pain anc gives y’all— Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) June 22, 2020