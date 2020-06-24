AKA defends selling alcohol during Covid-19 pandemic: 'My family needs to eat'

Rapper AKA has slammed suggestions that the alcohol ban should be brought back due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in SA, explaining that he needs to feed his family.

The rapper, who is a brand ambassador of Cruz Vodka and has his own Watermelon-flavoured vodka range, weighed in on the conversation, after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his thoughts on alcohol being a main factor in the rise of Covid-19 cases.

Supa Mega felt Sizwe was being unfair and said he had a family to feed.

“Chief. It’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand,” he said.