MaMkhize to Sbahle Mpisane on her B-day: 'Mommy adores you baby girl'

Sbahle Mpisane's stepmother and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize took time out to celebrate the life of her daughter and praise her for all the good attributes that make her the stunning woman she is.

Shauwn took to Instagram, to highlight the fact that while life may always have negatives such as a global pandemic or the scourge of GBV, it was important to show gratitude for life and praise God for his daily miracles.

“Today I would like to wish my baby girl, my princess Sebastian Sbahle Mpisane a happy birthday and say my dearest baby girl God has been very good to you and he has given you a second chance,” she said.

MaMkhize reflected on the journey the 27-year-old Sbahle has been on since her almost fatal car crash and observed that God has been very good to her. She gushed about just how proud she is of her.

“Mommy has been very proud of you with the way you have pushed yourself to get better and accepted the current you that has taken so much of courage. I know what you want to achieve this year and I know Covid-19 has disturbed you but I wish you to achieve all your dreams and more.

“Mommy adores you baby girl ukhule ungakhokhobi. Let’s keep the past at the past and focus to the future cause the sky is the limit,” MaMkhize said.

Sbahle commented with an emotional 'thank you' in MaMkhize's comment section.

“Mah wami ... Thank you so much mummy, it’s a blessing to be here to experience this beautiful day. I love you loads loads loads,” Sbahle said.