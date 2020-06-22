DJ Fresh: I’ve had death threats, my home's been petrol bombed and I’ve been shot at

We know that being a member of a bomb squad or firefighting unit can be dangerous jobs, but apparently so can being on radio.

947 star DJ Fresh has lifted the lid on harassment he has received for comments he made on air over the years, revealing that he had received death threats, been shot at and survived his home being petrol bombed.

The DJ spoke out about the dangers of the job during a recent conversation with 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser on Eusebius's last day at the station.

Applauding Eusebius for speaking truth to power, DJ Fresh said that being the “voice for the voiceless” often came with serious risks.

“Telling my own story, because of stuff I’ve spoken about on the radio, I’ve received death threats, my home has been petrol bombed, I’ve been shot at. These are things I don’t necessarily talk about because that is neither here nor there. I just take them as occupational hazards.

“I’ve endured all of that not even speaking truth to power half as much as you do, and still you continue to do it,” Fresh said

He praised the broadcaster for being brave enough to “rock the boat' when so many were happy to “play it safe”.

Fresh made headlines last year when he left Metro FM, speaking about the relief of being freed of a “burdensome monkey on his back”.

The star was suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air, which resulted in him being found guilty by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA.

In a statement, he said his time at the station had been “nothing short of magical”, but he would rather walk away than accept abuse.

“I have no regrets about how this worked out because I firmly believed fair labour practice is about correction more than it is about being grossly punitive. As a principle, I would sooner walk away from a job than accept such abuse.”