‘Blood and Water’ to rise again

The chart-topping SA Netflix series Blood and Water has been renewed for a second season.

Though it is still early days, the show’s director and co-writer Nosipho Dumisa said the new season would be “daring” and hopefully give viewers a closer look at some of the characters who were not the main focus in season one.

Dumisa, 32, of Gambit Films, said the makers of the series were still “figuring things out” because they had received news its renewal less than a week ago.

Blood and Water, which is shot in Cape Town, tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, Puleng Khumalo (played by Eastern Cape-born actress Ama Qamata) who is searching for her elder sister, who was abducted at birth.

The hard-hitting drama charts Puleng’s quest for the truth — and her growing suspicion that her high school friend Fikile (Khosi Ngema) is her long-lost sister.

“We are very excited to dig deeper into who these characters are and why they are the way they are, and of course to tell more of the mystery — is Fikile really Puleng’s sister?

“There is a long process to come, so we don’t have specific details of season two yet but we are all looking forward to creating a daring second season.

“Getting news that the series has been renewed for season two was definitely an emotional moment for us because it’s affirmation of all the work that everyone put in to make the show work.

“We were the second original [Netflix] series to come out of Africa and we had no idea how people would receive the show and we knew it could be a make-or-break moment for storytellers,” Dumisa said.

She shared the good news with the show’s cast and recorded their reactions on a video that has been circulating on social media.

Dumisa said watching their reactions was especially touching because they were mostly young, up and coming actors and had shone on the momentous Netflix show.

She said the cast and crew had picked up a number of lessons from season one that they would carry with them into the second season.

The overall lesson, she said, was to continue to challenge themselves to bring fresh and unique content.

“We definitely aim to always be daring. We did it in season one and although it came across as if we were being too ambitious, we managed,” she said.

In less than a week of its global release in May, Blood and Water made Netflix history by being the first SA original series to rank at No 1 (by the number of viewers) in the US.

The show also shot to the top spot in SA, Jamaica, Kenya, the Bahamas and France, and ranked in the top 10 in the UK, Brazil and Belgium.

While viewers await season two of Blood and Water, the Gambit Films crew has a feature film, Indemnity, in production.

Indemnity, an action thriller being filmed in Cape Town, is written and directed by Travis Taute, who also wrote and directed on Blood and Water.

Dumisa directed the feature film Nommer 37, which was also shot in Cape Town.