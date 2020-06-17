Dali Mpofu joins Mzansi in poking fun at 'advanced level 3' lockdown
Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has joined many in poking fun at the government's possible plan to move SA to “advanced level 3" lockdown.
This after small business and development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the country may move to "the advanced stage of level 3 in the next few days".
She told eNCA that the move would make a few changes to the lockdown level 3 regulations and a final decision would be made on “Wednesday at the latest”, as the government is still waiting on the Health Advisory Council to give its recommendations.
Some of the businesses that may reopen include sit-down restaurants, hairdressers and tattoo studios.
According to Ntshavheni, the decision to reopen restaurants was necessary because of the lack of relief funds to support businesses.
“The impact on the economy was severe and we went to cabinet after the survey was done and said we don’t have enough relief measures to support small businesses,” she said.
On Twitter, Mpofu suggested that the advanced level was a joke and questioned the government's leadership.
“You may now sit down in a restaurant and eat but you must have your mask on,” he said.
The best definition of Advanced Level 3 so far is:— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) June 16, 2020
“You may now sit down in a restaurant and eat but you must have your mask on!!”😂😷
Mayivalwe lecowntry!!#WeAreLed ??
Also commenting on the possible move, Twitter users suggested that Ramaphosa "and his boys" had lost it.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Advanced level 3 is which one now? Cyril and his boys have lost it.— Muchi4TheKids (@Sipho_Says) June 16, 2020
When your relationship is on Advanced Level 3 pic.twitter.com/xdW9Uqxxzl— Christo (@ChristoThurston) June 16, 2020
Permitted masks to sit in and eat at the restaurants during advanced level 3. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bjv2X1nIER— Dr. Oscar_M🇿🇦 (@FulOsc) June 16, 2020
From Level 3 to Advanced Level 3, Masters Level 3, PhD Level 3, Professor Level 3, South Africa will never be in level 1 anytime soon pic.twitter.com/pBQbZ0jGTd— Blessed & Highly Favored🦁 (@mkwanazi_mpho) June 16, 2020
So instead of moving us down to level 2, government introduces advanced level 3. Haibo so there are sub stages as well ? pic.twitter.com/QIR0c0CT5U— Lebo . (@lebokhuzwayo) June 16, 2020