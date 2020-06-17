Leisure

Dali Mpofu joins Mzansi in poking fun at 'advanced level 3' lockdown

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 17 June 2020
Dali Mpofu mocks 'advanced level 3' and questions the government's leadership.
Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has joined many in poking fun at the government's possible plan to move SA to “advanced level 3" lockdown.

This after small business and development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the country may move to "the advanced stage of level 3 in the next few days".

She told eNCA that the move would make a few changes to the lockdown level 3 regulations and a final decision would be made on “Wednesday at the latest”, as the government is still waiting on the Health Advisory Council to give its recommendations.

Some of the businesses that may reopen include sit-down restaurants, hairdressers and tattoo studios.

According to Ntshavheni, the decision to reopen restaurants was necessary because of the lack of relief funds to support businesses.

“The impact on the economy was severe and we went to cabinet after the survey was done and said we don’t have enough relief measures to support small businesses,” she said.

On Twitter, Mpofu suggested that the advanced level was a joke and questioned the government's leadership.

“You may now sit down in a restaurant and eat but you must have your mask on,” he said.

Also commenting on the possible move, Twitter users suggested that Ramaphosa "and his boys" had lost it.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

