Three Eastern Cape candidates vying for Miss SA 2020

With 35 young women vying for the coveted title of Miss South Africa 2020 and three of the hopeful contenders originally from the Eastern Cape, one message seems to resonate with all three — stop violence against women and children and embrace who you truly are.

Brought up in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas, Carla Peters, 20, of Bethelsdorp, said her primary goal was to inspire and empower young girls to have their voices heard to aid in changing the world for the better.

“It is time for every woman’s voice to become thunderous.

“We have the ability to build new paradigms, we are not wrong for demanding better for our sisters and humanity as a whole,” Peters said.

A full-time model with Boss Models in Cape Town, Peters spends four to five months travelling internationally and working in the UK and Europe while completing her part-time drama studies.

One of five children of a former domestic worker mother and father who worked as a chef, teacher and pastor, Peters said it was important for young girls and women in SA to know they had the ability to create the best life for themselves.

“If you can change your thoughts, you can change your life.

“Beauty pageants are important because they give young individuals the platform to enrich and empower themselves, to be seen as a role model to others and to uplift society,” Peters said.

A self-proclaimed “traditional girl” who enjoys vetkoek and mince, Peters said as a daughter of the soil she only knew the unity and strength of the country. It was discrimination against people of different colour, races, religions or genders that had no place in society.