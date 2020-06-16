Oscars postponed by two months due to pandemic.

Next year's Oscars have been postponed by eight weeks to April 25 after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and wreaked havoc on Hollywood's release calendar, the Academy said Monday.

With many studio blockbusters and indie arthouse movies forced to push back their release dates until theaters reopen, the cut-off date for Oscar-eligible films has also been extended by two months, to the end of February.

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," said Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

The movie industry's biggest night was originally scheduled for February 28, 2021.

Monday's move was prompted by concerns that a field consisting only of films released in 2020 would not be as broad or competitive as in previous years.

Most US movie theaters remain closed, and film productions have ground to a halt, with fears mounting of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Productions slowly restarting in the coming weeks as lockdown restrictions ease will now have two extra months to finish without having to sacrifice their Oscar hopes.

The delay also boosts hopes that the 93rd Academy Awards can remain a live, star-studded ceremony, rather than shifting to a "virtual" presentation.