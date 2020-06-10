Pearl Thusi stands firm, tells SA to 'direct your anger towards the government'
Even though Pearl Thusi's views on the #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow movement ruffled more than a few feathers, she's standing firm and has told critics to direct their anger towards the government.
Pearl's comments about the “killing” of fellow Africans was received with mixed views.
While many agreed with Pearl's stance and made it clear that the aim of #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow was not to incite violence but to ask government to prioritise SA citizens so the unemployment rate could reduce.
Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 7, 2020
Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with.#IAMANAFRICAN 🌍❤️✊🏿
In the wake of the storm that surrounded her comments, Pearl has hit back, telling people that they should hold the government accountable, not foreign nationals.
“And while there is a disproportionate economic standing between indigenous people of SA and those with colonial ancestry- why have you made another black man your enemy when it’s your government that has let you down?”
Pearl said instead of targeting their “fellow citizens” people ought to direct their anger towards the government which had made promises to them.
“Have we made our government accountable for so many key issues ... looted government funds, land issue, corruption the list goes on ... No. That’s where your hashtags must be heard. Not fellow citizens. Direct you anger towards the government that made promises to you!” she said.
And while there is a disproportionate economic standing between indigenous ppl of South Africa and those with colonial ancestry- why have you made another black man your enemy when it’s your government that has let you down?— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 9, 2020
Have we made our govt accountable for so many KEY issues... looted govt funds, land issue, corruption the list goes on..?— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 9, 2020
No.
That’s where your hashtags must be heard. Not fellow citizens.
Direct you anger towards the govt that made promises TO YOU!