Tha Simelane apologises to Babes Wodumo for 'cocaine' accusations
Socialite Tha Simelane has issued an apology to Babes Wodumo after accusing the star of allegedly using cocaine during an interview on Instagram Live last week.
The Wololo hitmaker topped the Twitter trends list on Friday after a video of her breaking down during an interview with Tha went viral.
In the video, an emotional Babes could be seen touching her face as though she was wiping her tears away. She then logged off from the chat.
Soon after the singer left, Tha also burst into tears and insinuated that Babes had taken cocaine in front of him and viewers.
The reality star soon received backlash from people who were watching the interview, with some claiming he was lying.
In a statement released on Saturday under Nontandaku Bukwa Public Relations, the Kwa MaMkhize star apologised "profusely", and said the interview was supposed to be "fun and vibrant" but took a turn for the worst.
"It was never my intention to cause any malicious damage relating to her (Babes Wodumo) brand. I was emotional and I take full responsibility for my actions. As a host and a close friend, I should have handled it better.
"I am sincerely sorry to Babes Wodumo. I love you Babes 'mtase' and I respect your craft."
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Friday, Babes' sister and PR manager, Nondumiso Simelane, denied the accusations.
“If you saw the Live, you will also testify. Everyone who watched the Live didn't see any cocaine, so that is the answer. Just so we are clear regarding the cocaine story, there was no cocaine in sight and viewers of that Live also said as much.”
Nodumiso said she didn't understand why Tha would make such claims.
“As for Tha saying that, you will have to ask him why he said that because that's on him. We don't know anything about the cocaine Tha apparently saw. Ask him. Maybe he'll answer.
"You never know, sometimes you think you saw something and it turned out to be nothing or maybe he had his own motives. We don't know."
Nondumiso then admitted Babes was under the influence of alcohol.
“Babes is okay. The only thing you saw, and which she admitted, was that she was busy drinking. She has her Savanna or whatever. She even said during the live, 'Ey guys, I am drinking', but there was no cocaine,” Nondumiso said.