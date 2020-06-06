Kitchen Queen shares spicy meatball recipe
'This is me: not just the curry, maize or seven colours queen, but the Kitchen Queen! Come walk, dance and dine with me. . .’
Kitchen Queen is not just another recipe book – it is a visual feast in which Lucia Mthiyane takes the reader on an inspiring culinary journey.
From teacher to actress, singer and TV personality, and on to self-made foodie and social media influencer, Mthiyane has had a colourful life. Now she shares her favourite and most reposted recipes, weaving together her life story with her unique take on food.
Dishes include leg of lamb with apples, Zulu chicken, spinach with chorizo and, for the sweet tooth, chocolate brownies with a maize meal twist. She generously shares recipes that not only fuel our bodies, but also nourish our skin and hair – and our souls.
In Kitchen Queen, Mthiyane offers us food infused with flavour and flair, enthused with love and light and grace.
Meatballs in a Curry Sauce
This is a great weeknight supper! Serve with rice.
Serves 4
Meatballs
500g beef mince
1 medium egg
1 medium onion, finely chopped
125ml finely chopped mixed peppers
10ml crushed garlic
10ml minced ginger
15ml chopped fresh thyme
125ml fresh breadcrumbs
Salt and pepper, to taste
60ml vegetable oil
1. Mix together the beef, egg, onion, peppers, garlic, ginger, thyme, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper.
2. Use the mixture to shape golf ball-sized meatballs.
3. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Fry the meatballs in it, shaking the pan often.
4. Once cooked, transfer onto paper towel to drain any excess oil.
Curry Sauce
50ml vegetable oil
50g butter or ghee
1 medium onion, finely chopped
10ml ground cumin
10ml ground coriander
salt and pepper, to taste
20ml leaf masala powder
1 medium-sized ripe tomato, peeled and chopped
10ml tomato paste
150ml coconut cream
1. Heat the oil and butter in a saucepan.
2. Add the onion and sauté.
3. Add the cumin and coriander, salt and pepper, and stir through.
4. Add the masala and cook for 2 minutes. Add a splash of boiling water if the mixture starts to stick to the bottom of the saucepan.
5. Add the tomato, tomato paste and coconut cream. Stir through.
6. Cook over low heat for 3 minutes.
7. Then let it simmer for another minute to thicken, and set aside.
8. Place the meatballs in the curry sauce.
To serve:
Serve the meatballs in the curry sauce on rice, or with steamed bread to soak up all the delicious sauce. Garnish with coriander.
- Recipe provided by NB Publishers