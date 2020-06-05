WATCH | Meghan Markle's powerful speech on 'Black Lives Matter' is everything

Floyd died on May 25 after being physically restrained by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for about nine minutes.

“What is happening in our country, in our state and in our hometown of LA has been absolutely devastating,” said Markle.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart.

“George Floyd’s life mattered, Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered. And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”

Markle apologised to the students for having to grow up and experience what she also experienced growing up.

She recalled how the protests that took place when she was a teenager changed the state of people in the US, but also remembered how people came together during those times.

Markle called on the students to be part of a movement of hope and to use their voices.

“I know you know that back lives matter,” she said.

"You’re going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to because most of you are 18, or you’re turning 18, so you’re going to vote.

“You’re going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do. You’re ready. We need you and you’re prepared.”