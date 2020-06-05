WATCH | Kanye West just went from 'slavery was a choice' to joining Black Lives Matter protests

Kanye West has come nearly full circle from his stance that “400 years of slavery was a choice”, joining the Black Lives Matter protests in America on Thursday.

The American rapper stunned many when they recognised him among the crowd of people at a protest by Chicago Public School students on Thursday demanding that Chicago keep police officers out of their schools.

According to NBC News, Kanye appeared to try to blend in as best he could with the crowd that marched to the Chicago Police Department headquarters.

The publication added that Ye's spokesperson told them earlier in the day that the star had donated $2 million (about R33m) to the families and legal teams of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The rapper also set up a college savings fund for George's 6-year-old daughter Gianna.