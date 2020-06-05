Get scoop on politicians too, urges Scoop
Media personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka “Scoop Makhathini” says South Africans who are quick to “scrutinise” entertainers should do the same to politicians.
The media personality called out those who often criticised entertainers for their faults or actions not to expect these personalities to pick up the pieces when the politicians they had voted for disappointed them.
Not one to mince his words on pressing issues, Scoop shared a picture on Instagram with the words: “If only you, the public, scrutinised the politicians you vote for like you do the entertainers we’d be somewhere right now.
“You let your politicians run rampant and expect entertainment civilians to pick up your voting slack.”
A follower commented that “at least entertainers care about their fans unlike politicians who are often seen not caring at all”.
But Scoop quickly burst that bubble.
“Entertainers don’t care about their fans, dog! They care about themselves.
“Believe and trust me on this.
“The power is always with the people. Entertainers do not care as long as they’re comfortable.
“Don’t for one second fool yourself thinking that these people care.”
In June 2019, the presenter expressed how frustrated he was about the “censorship” he felt big brands enforced on artists.
Scoop had said on Twitter that the lack of movement within the industry was caused by people not willing to innovate and artists “selling out” to big brands at the cost of their freedom to be creative.
“You sold the game out to these brands, now you can’t move freely and create, because you are owned by brands and not creativity.
“Everything you do looks contrived and controlled cause you gave up control of your art for money and flashy things.
“The price of a bag is heavy.
“Bag boys, bag ladies.” — TimesLIVE