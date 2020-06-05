Get scoop on politicians too, urges Scoop

Media personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka “Scoop Makhathini” says South Africans who are quick to “scrutinise” entertainers should do the same to politicians.

The media personality called out those who often criticised entertainers for their faults or actions not to expect these personalities to pick up the pieces when the politicians they had voted for disappointed them.

Not one to mince his words on pressing issues, Scoop shared a picture on Instagram with the words: “If only you, the public, scrutinised the politicians you vote for like you do the entertainers we’d be somewhere right now.

“You let your politicians run rampant and expect entertainment civilians to pick up your voting slack.”