Lebo Mashile: ‘When their policing doesn’t work, they call you a problematic b**ch’

It’s sometimes hard being an outspoken person, especially in the entertainment industry, poet Lebo Mashile says.

The poet, who has been vocal about misogyny, racism and inequality in the workplace to name a few, shared the pros and cons of being strongly opinionated.

Taking to Twitter, Lebo wrote, “When you care about justice, they call you angry. When you tell the truth, they call you bitter. When their policing doesn’t work, they call you a problematic b**ch. When you write your own story, they ignore it, until they can’t. Then they pretend they loved you all along.”