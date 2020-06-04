How to cook with alcohol, now that we can happily buy booze again

For the past two months of lockdown, my husband and I had been eking out our small reserve of wine and spirits.

There was no way I was parting with any of it for cooking — it was way too precious.

With the lifting of the booze ban I’m more inclined to use the wonders of wine — and beer, and spirits — to enhance many dishes and especially those wintry soups, stews and casseroles that are made better with a dash of the good stuff.

With that in mind, here are some tips for cooking with alcohol:

HOW TO GET RID OF THE KICK

Cooking doesn’t burn off all the alcohol in the booze added to a dish unless it is something that’s going to cook for hours, like a stew. Rather, cooking mellows the flavour of the booze - taking away its sometimes harsh raw taste, but leaving a residue of the alcohol behind.