Leisure

DJ Fresh hits back at claims he's ‘celebrating people dying’ for treating himself to takeaways

By Kyle Zeeman - 03 June 2020
DJ Fresh put a critic in her place.
DJ Fresh put a critic in her place.
Image: DJ Fresh's Instagram

As the country moved to level 3 of the nationwide lockdown on Monday, radio star DJ Fresh fought off claims he was “celebrating more people dying” when he treated himself to takeaways.

Under level 3 of the lockdown, stores are allowed to sell alcohol for home consumption and fast-food restaurants can provide drive-through services.

Well, DJ Fresh doesn’t drink at home, so he decided to hit up a takeaway to “celebrate the New Yeah!” of level 3.

But one follower was not impressed and claimed that Fresh should not be celebrating while people are still dying in a pandemic.

“But the virus is still out there spreading and you calling it a new year to celebrate more dying people," she said.

The 947 host at first just let it slide with a simple “OK”, but then returned with a proper clapback.

“I choose to celebrate and appreciate whatever new liberties we get, no matter how incremental - just like you are exercising your right to be a sourpuss!”  he said, adding that he wished she would do it on someone else’s timeline.

Latest Videos

Blood & Water | Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix
Covid19 inspectors evicted

Most Read

X