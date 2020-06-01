Rich Mnisi unveils 2K mask

The most expensive mask in the range costs R1,999.

Modelled by influencer Sarah Langa, the protective face accessory that has been dubbed the 2K mask is a cherry leopard design studded with Swarovski crystals.

Compared to other designer face masks that have been unveiled in SA, this is the most expensive yet. A signature MaXhosa Africa mask will set you back R600, while Gert-Johan Coetzee's range of masks cost between R180 - R380.

"The Azania face mask range is an extension to the Rich Mnisi ALKEBULAN collection which we launched earlier this year before the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The wearing of masks are a preventive measure and a new standard to how we need to live moving forward," Mnisi told Sowetan.

"The collection is a premium limited edition of five face mask designs; The Swarovski Crystals Cherry Leopard, The Prayer, Colliding Zebras, Rich Leopard and Just Another face mask."

The cheapest mask in the collection costs R399.

Mnisi said an undisclosed percentage from the proceeds of sales will be donated to charities affected by Covid-19.