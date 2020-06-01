Gareth Cliff outlines his issues with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in an open letter

Radio personality Gareth Cliff has penned another open letter, this time aiming at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The letter comes after the national coronavirus command council briefing on Thursday.

In the letter, Gareth said although he did not agree with some of the lockdown rules, he was going to give the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) the respect she deserved.

He said he doesn't see the “villain” many in the country have painted the minister to be, but instead sees a strong woman who was misunderstood.

Gareth said for her age, Dlamini-Zuma was not “commanding from a distance”, and she has overcome a great deal of adversity.

“Minister, I see a woman who is directly in the vulnerable age group and who has put herself on the frontline, not someone commanding from a safe distance. Most people your age are retired and relaxing at home. I see someone who appears, to me, to be trying her level best to navigate uncharted territory, just like all of us.

“You said government has made mistakes and asked for our patience and support, and that isn’t asking much.

"I see someone who has overcome a great deal of adversity and male chauvinism, not to mention nastiness from a public who like to cast you as the villain. I feel it is time for us to find ways to be less destructive and more collaborative.”