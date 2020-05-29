Ursula Chikane explains why her family will 'stay in level 5', skip church
Broadcaster Ursula Chikane has added her voice to the long list of people who are against the reopening of churches and other places of worship.
The media personality shared that going to church would put her father, who had just survived being in ICU for three weeks prior to lockdown, in danger.
"Our dad spent three weeks in ICU and five days in an isolation ward just before SA went into lockdown. We're a family of sacramental Catholics and I'll do everything to keep my aged parents from getting the virus - including NOT going to mass. Imagine getting Covid-19 at church. Imagine infecting others with C-19 at church."
Ursula said more than her own family's safety, she was concerned for the congregants of churches that will open because she understood that the environment will give Covid-19 a chance to infect multiple people simultaneously.
"Being separated from the sacraments and not being able to commune with fellow Trinity Johannesburg parishioners is taking a toll on us. But we also understand that there'd be no parish if C-19 had its way. We're not rushing back to mass."
She commended all pastors who had already decided to remain closed, even after the president gave the green light for them to open their doors.
"We will be in level 5 for as long as we can," she said.
Read the full thread below:
Imagine infecting others with C-19 at Church. Being seperated from the sacraments and not being able to commune with fellow @TrinityJhb parishioners is taking a toll on us. But we also understands that there'd be no parish if C-19 had its way. We're not rushing back to Mass.— BrownSugar (@UrsulaChikane) May 27, 2020