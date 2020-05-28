'We're on our own': Lerato Sengadi cautions women to prioritise safety

"It has been the most disheartening thing to watch as police chase street vendors and old women trying to make a living from selling their atchars on the street during this lockdown to try and feed their families, while all the actual criminals are enjoying the freedom to terrorise people."

Lerato has since taken to social media to question what the government, the women's ministry and other officials were doing to ensure that women are safe from predatory men, whether on the road jogging or in their houses.

She encouraged women to always ensure that they actively think about their own safety because it's a matter of every woman for herself.

"For the most part, women need to know that you are on your own. If you go jog or to anywhere really, you need to ensure that you are able to protect yourself. If you are jogging in these areas where these guys are targeting women, [you need] to be armed with a taser, [or] pepper spray at least.

"There is no one on our side. There's no one looking out for us. They know that gender-based violence is the biggest thing happening at this time in this country. They still don't look after us."