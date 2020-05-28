Sjava and Ambitiouz Records part ways

Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe has announced that he has finally parted ways with his recording label.

The muso confirmed that he was no longer with the recording label through a statement he shared on his social media accounts.

Though he was leaving the label, Sjava shared that he'd forever be grateful for all that Ambitiouz did for him and for giving him the opportunity when no-one else would.

“I will forever be grateful to the label for the opportunity and also respect all the artists signed to the label, and also former members and producers. We made great music together.”

The uMama hitmaker explained that he was not one to have beefs or talk a lot about certain things, hence he always chooses to keep quiet. However, he stated that despite the ties he had to the contract he signed with the label he has decided to leave.

Sjava's isiZulu statement further said that not seeing eye to eye business-wise with a company, did not mean there was a personal fight.

He explained that he wanted to deal with the whole process with respect and dignity, as being professional is important in the entertainment business.

“The reason for parting ways is known by myself and the label for now and I hope that this process of parting will be done in a way that reflects mutual respect. That is my hope,” read part of Sjava's isiZulu statement.

The muso asked for respect from his supporters and urged them not to throw any insults at his former label.