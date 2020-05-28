Here’s why #SomiziMustFall & #SomiziMustRise have been trending
TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo's attempt to motivate and change the “toxic” narrative linked to “Black Twitter” has backfired on him, causing a major split on the platform.
The media personality got tongues wagging with a video on Instagram, where he shared how he disliked the negativity “Black Twitter” was associated with.
In the video which has since gone viral, Somizi can be heard saying, “I am sick and tired of this 'pull him or her down' syndrome from the black community ... it has to stop.”
Somizi then made reference to a rich man who was recently dragged on Twitter for showing off his expensive cars over the weekend with people asking why he was wasting money.
“I saw that Hamilton apologised on his social media as well for the video he posted showing off his cars. My question is why, why must he apologise for his hard earned success, his sweat and tears? ... Why must he be questioned?”
Somizi added that black people tend to never question where a white person gets his or her money from but are quick to attack a black person when they see them with plenty of money.
“Instead of us finding inspiration and realising that ‘you know what, when I get to this point, I also want to do this for my family and spoil my mother’ and say 'I am inspired by you Hamilton, thank you very much' ... instead what we do is we drag him down ... that’s sad and sick.
“We are wasting our time by pulling each other down, other races are flying because they are pushing each other forward and we are pulling each other backwards with that stupid slavery mentality.”
While Somizi called on South Africans to use Twitter for good and not bash people, he was yet proven right when the hash tag #SomiziMustFall trended at number one with many saying he was angry with black Twitter.
However, the hash tag #SomiziMustRise trended at number six with many standing by him for stating hard-core facts about the black community.
Here are some of the reactions:
So @somizi must fall just because he has spoken these facts? 👇.. He is right thus back twitter nonsense doesn't do anything to uplift back lives,all this stupid so called CIC only knws hashtags and follow drive and promote WMC dstv shows!#Umalambanemustfall#SomiziMustFall pic.twitter.com/HA3ysDBT9U— PRO AFRICANS-EFF (@Rebaone59275709) May 28, 2020
Somizi is angry at Black Twitter because we dealt with him,here we don't care Monied or not Monied, Pink or Blue we'll deal with you decisively for Gobozing with umlomomyana wakho,he thinks we are his puppets like Mohale that he controls that one#SomiziMustFall pic.twitter.com/jjm9WipvW6— Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) May 27, 2020
#SomiziMustFall So Somizi is falling because of saying that Black Twitter must be made out of positivity instead of negativity??... haha y'all are bored shem😂🚮 pic.twitter.com/4ehljRzle9— PRETTY 💎LADY ❤ (@Pretty_muchit) May 27, 2020
This very same hashtag is proving the point that Somizi was trying to make. #SomiziMustFall pic.twitter.com/CZk7y4mp7m— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) May 27, 2020
instead of encouraging that a black child must fall. Ther is so mch talent on this App, we just need figure out how it can be used to equip one another... We should start by strategizing using our own African languages so that we can be able to confuse the enemy, #SomiziMustRise— Zamazungu ❤️ (@McKay21577276) May 28, 2020
@somizi #Umalambanemustfall #SomiziMustFall #SomiziMustRise This Guy is hard worker💓 You choose to hate him for his Succes, then its waste of energy, Because he ll still thrive. Stop sitting and Complain about the situation and do something about it. Life is not all about rich.— Sydney Les SGK (@SGKLESS) May 28, 2020