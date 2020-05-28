Euphonik in heated debate over buying property during Covid-19
DJ Euphonik found himself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday for a heated back and forth, after one Twitter user accused him of allegedly having vested interests in encouraging people to buy property amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
It all started when the person shared that the reduced prime rate meant it was a good time to buy property.
User Koshiek Karan responded to the tweet, saying: “It's almost like interest rates never go up.”
He continued: “If a DJ who is paid by a property development company tells you to buy a house, do you think he gives a f**k about you?”
Euphonik owns properties and works with Balwin Properties, helping them market their properties. He also partnered with bond originator Betterbond and hosts Property Matters, a television show which teaches people all about the property market.
The DJ jumped into the debate claiming there is a lot of opportunity in the market at the moment. Euphonik added that while many knew him for his music, he also knew a thing or two about property.
Do you know everyone's affordability? Do you know everyone's ambitions? Yes the world is in crisis but there's also LOTS of opportunity. LOTS!! So the people that can afford to take advantage of the current economical climate should. Feel free to @ me with pleasure. https://t.co/B7HxnAaPrX— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
You assuming people are dumb is another problem. Everyone knows the below And those that don't I consistently advise them to get more info to the extent that I even did a TV show on it. You consistently like to argue for the sake of arguing. https://t.co/Pr85u18eip— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
The user responded to Euphonik, saying purchasing property during a pandemic was “both reckless and self-motivated”.
He later claimed the DJ had a self motivated interest for people to acquire properties, which Euphonik responded to.
Unemployment is about to hit 50%. For the love of God, stop encouraging people to dry up liquidity & tie capital into fixed assets.— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) May 27, 2020
Houses will be even cheaper when houses start getting repo'd & defaults start rolling in. Don't rush.
Being overweight cash right now makes sense
You don't know what motivates me. You really don't. You have preconceptions about who you think I am and maybe if you can get past that we can have a robust convo. Enjoy your day bro. By the way I hope it doesn't hurt your feelings but I'm not an influencer DJs can be owners. https://t.co/xoXeHYdRnH— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
The "Stick to DJing" or whatever they think they know you for brigade are annoying. People can be far more than what you think of them. Imagine being limited by another humans fears of who or what you can be.— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
The debate continued when the user claimed that Euphonik had steered clear of disclosing his self-interests and should take the L.
So you assume. Like I keep telling you. You don't know me. And unfortunately for you I'm not what you think I am. I'm sorry to disappoint what you thought my man. https://t.co/QZ1Glz3iMx— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
Listen to the guy who says keep your money in a bank account or under your pillow. If you aspire to change the path of your life and you families life you’ll do what you see sit for yourself. Educate yourself don’t take anyone’s word for it. @iamkoshiek— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020