Euphonik in heated debate over buying property during Covid-19

It all started when the person shared that the reduced prime rate meant it was a good time to buy property.

User Koshiek Karan responded to the tweet, saying: “It's almost like interest rates never go up.”

He continued: “If a DJ who is paid by a property development company tells you to buy a house, do you think he gives a f**k about you?”

Euphonik owns properties and works with Balwin Properties, helping them market their properties. He also partnered with bond originator Betterbond and hosts Property Matters, a television show which teaches people all about the property market.

The DJ jumped into the debate claiming there is a lot of opportunity in the market at the moment. Euphonik added that while many knew him for his music, he also knew a thing or two about property.