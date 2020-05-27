Lunathi Mampofu takes on challenging new role
If there is one thing fans of popular telenovela The River know best, it is that nobody messes with Madlabantu and lives to tell the tale.
However, Eastern Cape actress Lunathi Mampofu, 33, seems to be challenging the norm with her new role as Emma on the award-winning show...
