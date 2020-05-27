Lerato Sengadi & others react to Vanessa Bryant’s $200m inheritance
Lerato Sengadi, HHP's widow, and several other SA women weighed in on news that Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant had inherited his shares worth $200m (about R3.485bn) without dispute, saying that if she was a South African woman, the situation would have been far more hectic.
Speaking from experience after the conflict between her and her in-laws saw her ending up in court, Lerato noted how lucky Vanessa was to be a woman in a different country.
She said in SA, in-laws fight for far less than what Vanessa has inherited from Kobe.
Cos they already fight for less... here it would an all out war 🙄 https://t.co/8HawtDTbXJ— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) May 26, 2020
News of Vanessa's inheritance was recently revealed when BodyArmor founder Mike Repole revealed that Vanessa Bryant would receive Kobe Bryant's $200m shares, during an interview with FOX Business.
Vanessa received the shares over and above everything else in Kobe's estate, without dispute. Kobe died, along with his daughter Gigi and seven others, in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
The fact that Kobe's family did not give her any hassles reminded Mzansi Twitter that being a woman in Africa is no child's play.
Poet Lebo Mashile also shared Lerato's sentiments, tweeting that if Vanessa was South African, her in-laws would probably have accused her of having had a hand in Kobe's death.
“In SA they’d be saying she bewitched him and caused the accident for money. We really really hate women,” Lebo tweeted.
In SA they’d be saying she loya’d him and caused the accident for money. We really really hate women. https://t.co/CtO8FdOk30— Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) May 26, 2020
In SA the in-laws would be fighting Vanessa. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/M0triDHniB— MaDlezi 🦋 (@MrsLeope) May 26, 2020
Was watching a show called Mamazala on MojaLove, even with a will they still went behind her back, they even had the liver to ask the woman for her children’s birth certificates.— Basetsana (@Princess_Bassie) May 26, 2020
They wouldn’t be fighting Vanessa please.— Solomon Ayebare (@AyebareSolomon1) May 26, 2020
They’d have already killed her. Of course, this comes after several DNA test results showing that all children were indeed Kobe’s. 😂
In SA the in laws will take venessa to court for potentially tempering with the helicopter pic.twitter.com/nZpWGclzSi— Tebogo T 🇬🇦 (@TherealMadamT) May 26, 2020