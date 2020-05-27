Lerato Sengadi & others react to Vanessa Bryant’s $200m inheritance

Lerato Sengadi, HHP's widow, and several other SA women weighed in on news that Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant had inherited his shares worth $200m (about R3.485bn) without dispute, saying that if she was a South African woman, the situation would have been far more hectic.

Speaking from experience after the conflict between her and her in-laws saw her ending up in court, Lerato noted how lucky Vanessa was to be a woman in a different country.

She said in SA, in-laws fight for far less than what Vanessa has inherited from Kobe.