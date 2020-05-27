DJ Warras: Alcohol isn't a problem unless people abuse it!

DJ Warras weighed in on the raging debate that has dominated ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that alcohol could be sold during level 3 of the lockdown.

The DJ took to Twitter to share his opinion on the decision which has split the country.

Warras believes that alcohol and the sale of alcohol are not problems but rather the abuse of alcohol is the real issue.

“Alcohol is not a problem. The industry employs thousands of people. The sale of alcohol contributes billions in taxes, but the abuse of alcohol is and has always been a problem in communities and homes — rich and poor.”