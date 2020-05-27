Leisure

DJ Warras: Alcohol isn't a problem unless people abuse it!

By Chrizelda Kekana - 27 May 2020
DJ Warras has shared his views on alcohol consumption as level 3 of lockdown unlocks the sale of alcohol.
DJ Warras weighed in on the raging debate that has dominated ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that alcohol could be sold during level 3 of the lockdown.  

The DJ took to Twitter to share his opinion on the decision which has split the country.

Warras believes that alcohol and the sale of alcohol are not problems but rather the abuse of alcohol is the real issue.

Alcohol is not a problem. The industry employs thousands of people. The sale of alcohol contributes billions in taxes, but the abuse of alcohol is and has always been a problem in communities and homes — rich and poor.”

The DJ also recently shared his take on the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes under lockdown.

Responding to an article about the research WHO has conducted with regard to smoking and its effect on the global pandemic of Covid-19, the DJ claimed that the research was weak and should not be entertained.

Warras reasoned that the rationale in the research actually undermined the intelligence of human beings.

The smoking research is weak. The fact that news outlets even entertain it is sad. The rationale is an insult to our intelligence. We have lost 300 million [rand] so far. Klaar! Cigarettes could have been further taxed for example, from day 1 — that tax would cover the cost of SANDF,” he said.

Warras went on to say that, in his perspective, “The benefit the tax on cigarettes would have brought far outweighs 'the health risk' story we’re being fed.”

Read the rest of his thread below:

