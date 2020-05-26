Gospel star pleads for Mthethwa's assistance

Gospel star Deborah Fraser has appealed to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa for assistance as the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the livelihood of artists.

Fraser, who is known for her hit song Hamba Sathane, is among the thousands of artists who submitted their applications for the relief fund set up by the department, but her application was among those yet to be approved.

"I personally have applied and never got any response and I am wondering why others got the relief money and others did not. The department needs to address this," Fraser said.

She added: "I work with a lot of artists because we live like a family in the gospel industry.

"But, the past two months have been hard for artists. If the situation is not changing artists are going to lose their houses and cars."