'Friends' cookbook coming out in September, will feature iconic recipes from hit show

While the much-anticipated Friends reunion has been delayed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans of the beloved sitcom will have the chance to discover a new official cookbook.

Friends: The Official Cookbook will feature more than 70 recipes from the iconic TV series, such as Monica's Friendsgiving Feast, Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies and Ross' Moist Maker leftover sandwich.

The cookbook, assembled by chef Amanda Yee, will give fans the opportunity to try their hands at a variety of Friends-themed recipes “from appetisers and main courses to drinks and desserts.”

Among them are Joey's Meatball Sub, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler's Milk You Can Chew as well as Rachel's infamous Thanksgiving trifle, which made a remarkable appearance in the episode The One Where Ross Got High.

“It's a trifle. It's got all of these layers. First, there's a layer of ladyfingers, then a layer of jam, then custard, which I made from scratch. Raspberries, more ladyfingers. Then beef sautéed with peas and onions. Then more custard and then bananas and then I just put some whipped cream on top,” Rachel said in the episode, during which she accidentally creates a Thanksgiving dessert that incorporates the ingredients for an English trifle and a shepherd's pie.